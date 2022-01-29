Rise In Minimum Temperature Across Kashmir Valley

Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Updated: 29 Jan 2022 1:41 pm

There was some respite from cold wave conditions in Kashmir as the minimum temperature improved across the valley, even as the Meteorological department said there is a possibility of rain/snow at scattered places on Monday.

According to officials, the mercury rose across the Kashmir Valley on Friday night – by several notches at some places. Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1 degree Celsius, up from minus 3.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.

The famous tourist destination of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 7.5 degrees Celsius – up from minus 10.4 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Pahalgam tourist spot in south Kashmir, which also serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius – an increase of nine notches from the previous night.

The officials said Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.1 degrees Celsius, while the nearby south Kashmir town of Kokernag registered a low of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius.

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius. The MeT office has said the weather is likely to remain dry till Monday when there is a possibility of rain/snow at scattered places. After that, there are chances of a wet spell on February 2 and 3, it said.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of the 40-day harshest winter period known as 'Chilla-i-Kalan', which began on December 21 last year.

'Chilla-i-Kalan' is a period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including, the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy to very heavy snowfall.

The 'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

With PTI inputs.

