Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rich Tributes Paid To Indira Gandhi On 105th Birth Anniversary

Congress leaders on Saturday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 105th birth anniversary. 

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 8:36 pm

Congress leaders on Saturday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 105th birth anniversary. 

Remembering her, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Tributes to our former PM Mrs. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary."   

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi paid floral tributes at Indira Gandhi's memorial Shakti Sthal in the morning. A number of leaders also visited her memorial and paid tributes.  

"Paid floral tributes to the Iron Lady of India, former Prime Minister Smt Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary at Shakti Sthal. She will always be remembered for her indomitable spirit, courage, and commitment towards a strong and united India," Kharge said on Twitter.  

In another tweet in Hindi, he said, "Salutes to the 'iron lady' of India Mrs. Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, an example of a lifelong struggle, courage, and efficient leadership."  

He also said that she sacrificed her life to preserve the unity and integrity of India and dedicated her life to the nation and Indians will remember her for her political determination.   

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to Indira Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra. 

He also shared a video of her life on Twitter.  

Related stories

US Cites PM Narendra Modi's Immunity Over Gujarat Riots To Defend Protection To Saudi Crown Prince MBS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: IFFI And Indian Cinema Have Carved Out A Niche For Themselves On Global Stage

Cost Must Be Imposed On Nations Which Aid Terrorism As Part Of Their Foreign Policy: PM Narendra Modi

"She grew up in the freedom struggle, learned from the great leaders of India, and was her father's darling. She was Durga for the country, and Kali for her enemies - fearless, bright, Priyadarshini...," Rahul said in a tweet in Hindi.  

BJP MP Varun Gandhi also shared a picture of him with his grandmother.   

"Not just leadership, but generosity, not just power, but motherhood, tributes to the country's mother and my dear grandmother on her birth anniversary," he said in a tweet in Hindi.   

The Congress also shared a video of Indira Gandhi's life and said, "Today, we remember the Iron Lady of India Late Indira Ji. Her role in the 1971 war was exemplary. She embodied service, patience, restraint, and decisive leadership."      

The party also organized an event "Spirit of Unity" to observe the day which was attended by party president Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.     

The special event is themed around '75 years of independence and is being held at Indira Gandhi's memorial here.

Tags

National Mallikarjun Kharge Spirit Of Unity Shakti Sthal Indira Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Iron Lady Of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

US: Nancy Pelosi To Step Down From House Leadership After Democrats Lose Control Of House Of Representatives

US: Nancy Pelosi To Step Down From House Leadership After Democrats Lose Control Of House Of Representatives