RG Kar Doctor Rape & Murder: CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Accused Sanjay Roy

CBI filed charge sheet against accused civic volunteer Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar medic's rape and murder case. Roy was arrested a day after the incident took place by Kolkata Police.

Accused civil volunteer Sanjay Roy |
Accused civil volunteer Sanjay Roy | Photo: X/@pachtaogaybro
The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed charge sheet in the rape and murder case of trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and the accused Sanjay Roy who has already been arrested in the case have been charged with both rape and murder.

The body of the victim was found in the seminar hall of RG Hospital on August 9, 2024 and a day later Roy was arrested by Kolkata Police. Later CBI took over the case and there have been other arrests in the case too.

Sanjay Roy was working as a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police and was a known face in the hospital,

As per the charge sheet, Roy allegedly committed the crime on August 9 when the victim had gone to sleep in the seminar room of the hospital during a break.

Even though the post mortem reports and initial police reports mentioned the possibility of a gang rape, the probe agency did not mention the charge of gang rape, indicating that Roy alone committed the crime.

The CBI has kept the probe open.

