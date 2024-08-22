National

RG Kar Doctor's Death: Gold Medal, Big Honours, Dream Hospitals | A Diary Full Of Hope

The diary was reportedly found near her body on August 9 in the seminar room of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where she was brutally raped and murdered. Currently, the diary is in possession of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as the central probe agency is handling the case.

Protest in Kolkata seeking justice on doctors rape and murder
Protest in Kolkata seeking justice on doctor's rape and murder Photo: PTI
As the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old on-duty doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital continues to haunt the nation, a diary discovered near her lifeless body had a thousand dreams painted in it. From winning a gold medal and other big honours in medicine to a wishlist of hospitals to work in- the torn diary spoke of all her ambitions.

Later when asked about the diary, the deceased young doctor's parents had confirmed about her habit of keeping a diary.

Kolkata Doctor's Last Words To Parents Before Rape, Murder - | Photo: PTI
'Don't Worry...': Kolkata Doctor's Last Words To Parents Before Rape, Murder

BY Outlook Web Desk

It has been reported that the diary was found near her body on August 9 in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where she was mercilessly raped and murdered. Currently, the diary is in possession of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as the central probe agency is handling the case.

According to an NDTV report, some of the pages of the diary were ripped out.

When interrogated by the probe agency, the doctor's parents mentioned that she had been depressed about her work and study situation.

Moreover, she was apprehensive about whether she would be allowed to pass considering the allegations of irregularities at the renowned state-run medical college spearheaded by Principal Sandip Ghosh, who is now facing an inquiry from the state police concerning corruption charges. CBI is also questioning him in connection with the rape and murder of the on-duty doctor.

The nationwide stir seeking justice and safety for women has now reached the doorstep of the Supreme Court. On Tuesday, after flagging several lapses on the government's side, the apex court constituted a National Task Force (NTF) in a bid to create a solid national protocol to ensure maximum safety of the on-duty healthcare professionals.

