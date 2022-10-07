Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Reconsider Travel To Pakistan Due To Terrorism And Sectarian Violence: US In Travel Advisory

Due to violence and terrorism in Pakistan, the US advises its citizens to reconsider traveling there, especially to its restive provinces.

Pakistan Flag (photo for representational purposes only)
Reconsider Travel To Pakistan Due To Terrorism And Sectarian Violence: US In Travel Advisory PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 9:25 am

The US has urged its citizens to reconsider travel to Pakistan, especially its restive provinces, due to terrorism and sectarian violence.

In a travel advisory issued on Thursday, the US State Department urged its citizens not to travel to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) provinces, including the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), due to terrorism and kidnapping.

"Reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism and sectarian violence. Some areas have increased risk," it said, putting the advisory to Level 3.

Level 3 travel warning is issued when a long-term or serious situation puts travellers and visitors at risk, and non-essential travel to the destination should be avoided.

The advisory also recommended Americans not travel near the Line of Control (LoC) due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.

Noting that terrorist groups continue plotting attacks in Pakistan, it said a local history of terrorism and ongoing ideological aspirations of violence by extremist elements have led to indiscriminate attacks on civilians as well as local military and police targets.

“Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, military installations, airports, universities, tourist locations, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and government facilities. Terrorists have targeted US diplomats and diplomatic facilities in the past,” the advisory said.

Terrorist attacks continue to happen across Pakistan, with most occurring in Balochistan and KPK, including the former FATA. Large-scale terrorist attacks have resulted in numerous casualties, it said.

Related stories

11 Killed, And 13 Injured In The Bus Accident In Pakistan

Amit Shah Rules Out Dialogue With Pakistan, Says Won’t Tolerate Terrorism

UN Jointly Launches Appeal With Pakistan For Country’s Flood Victims

Tags

National Pakistan Terrorism VOILENCE The United States Travel Federally Administered Tribal Areas Balochistan LoC: Line Of Control
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Ponniyin Selvan 1': Karthi's Gratitude Post for Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth Goes Viral

'Ponniyin Selvan 1': Karthi's Gratitude Post for Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth Goes Viral

Box Office: ‘Vikram Vedha’ Maintains Stable Growth, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ Crosses Rs 300 Crore Mark Globally

Box Office: ‘Vikram Vedha’ Maintains Stable Growth, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ Crosses Rs 300 Crore Mark Globally