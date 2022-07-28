Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Ranchi Airport On ‘High Alert’ After Bomb Threat

The Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi has been put on high alert following a bomb threat earlier today.

Airport (Representative image) Photo: PMO/PTI

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 6:10 pm

The Ranchi airport has been put on high alert following a bomb threat by an anonymous caller, a top official said.

It was, however, later found to be a hoax call, Birsa Munda Airport Director K L Agarwal said.

“The airport has been put on high alert. We conducted a thorough security check adhering to the standard operating protocol… This was declared a hoax call,” Agarwal told PTI. “We are planning to take legal action against the hoax caller,” he added.

Further investigation is underway, officials said. 

