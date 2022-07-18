Rajasthan: President Poll Concludes, 2 MLAs Miss Voting

Two MLAs from Rajasthan did not cast their votes in the polls that took place Monday to elect the President of India, an election commission official said.

Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) legislator Rajkumar Roat and Congress legislator Bhanwar Lal Sharma did not cast their votes in the poll that concluded at 5 pm, the official said.

The official said that Roat cited personal reasons for not voting, whereas Sharma gave it a pass as he was ill.

BTP, which usually supports the ruling Congress in the state, has two MLAs in the state assembly.

The other MLA Ramprasad Dindor voted in the election.

As many as 198 MLAs out of 200 in Rajasthan exercised their franchise on Monday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi were among the early ones to cast votes in the assembly premises in presence of four polling officers, two assistant returning officers, and observers appointed by the Election Commission of India.

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint Opposition pick Yashwant Sinha in the much-awaited poll to elect the next President of India.

Both Murmu and Sinha had recently visited Jaipur to seek support for the elections.

There are a total of 200 MLAs in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly besides 25 Lok Sabha and 10 Rajya Sabha members from the state.

(Inputs from PTI)