Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rajasthan: President Poll Concludes, 2 MLAs Miss Voting

Two MLAs from Rajasthan did not cast their votes in the polls that took place Monday to elect the President of India, an election commission official said.  

undefined
Presidential poll contenders Droupadi Murmu (Left) and Yashwant Sinha (Right) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 8:48 pm

Two MLAs from Rajasthan did not cast their votes in the polls that took place Monday to elect the President of India, an election commission official said.  

Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) legislator Rajkumar Roat and Congress legislator Bhanwar Lal Sharma did not cast their votes in the poll that concluded at 5 pm, the official said.  

The official said that Roat cited personal reasons for not voting, whereas Sharma gave it a pass as he was ill.

BTP, which usually supports the ruling Congress in the state, has two MLAs in the state assembly. 

The other MLA Ramprasad Dindor voted in the election.  

As many as 198 MLAs out of 200 in Rajasthan exercised their franchise on Monday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi were among the early ones to cast votes in the assembly premises in presence of four polling officers, two assistant returning officers, and observers appointed by the Election Commission of India.  

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint Opposition pick Yashwant Sinha in the much-awaited poll to elect the next President of India.  

Both Murmu and Sinha had recently visited Jaipur to seek support for the elections.

Related stories

Excitement Among Tribals, Women Over My Nomination As Presidential Candidate: Draupadi Murmu

Yashwant Sinha Cancels Mumbai Visit Following Shiv Sena's Support To Draupadi Murmu

JD(S) Extends Support To NDA's Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu

There are a total of 200 MLAs in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly besides 25 Lok Sabha and 10 Rajya Sabha members from the state.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi Two MLAs From Rajasthan President Of India Election Commission Official Droupadi Murmu MLA Ramprasad Dindor Election Commission Of India (ECI)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Western Sanctions On Russia Will Only Bring Rest Of 3rd World To Its Knees: Wickremesinghe

Western Sanctions On Russia Will Only Bring Rest Of 3rd World To Its Knees: Wickremesinghe