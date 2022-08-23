Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rajasthan: Flood-Like Situation Worsens In Kota, Nearby Areas

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter has been called to conduct a rescue operation in Baran district while schools in all four districts of Kota division -- Kota, Baran, Jhalawar and Bundi -- have been shut, officials said.

Rajasthan: Flood-Like Situation Worsens In Kota, Nearby Areas
Rajasthan: Flood-Like Situation Worsens In Kota, Nearby Areas Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 12:38 pm

Flood-like situation in Rajasthan's Kota worsened on Tuesday due to incessant rainfall, officials said. 

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter has been called to conduct a rescue operation in Baran district while schools in all four districts of Kota division -- Kota, Baran, Jhalawar and Bundi -- have been shut, they said.

Several areas in these districts are waterlogged due to heavy rains and water being released from dams. 

Related stories

Madhya Pradesh Rain Fury: IAF To Deploy 2 Helicopters For Relief Operations In Flood-Hit Vidisha; Power Restoration Work On In Bhopal

Odisha Flood: More Rainfall Predicted In Balasore, Over 9.66 Lakh People Affected Across 251 Villages

Death Toll In Flash Floods, Landslides In Himachal Pradesh Reaches 32, Says CM Jai Ram Thakur

On Monday, Kota, Jhalawar and some areas in Bundi and Baran reported flood-like situation. 

In Baran district, the water level in Parvati and Parvan river increased on Monday night due to which many low-lying areas faced waterlogging. The water also entered several residential areas. 

“Nearly 10 people are stuck in Khurai area. They are surrounded by water and to rescue them, a requisition for a helicopter has been sent to the disaster management and relief department in Jaipur,” Baran collector Narendra Kumar said.

People are also being rescued from other locations in the district and shifted to safer places by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Jhalawar collector Bharti Dixit said rescue operations are going on at five places in which more than 100 people are being shifted from low-lying areas.

“Almost the entire district is waterlogged,” she said.

Police said a married couple and their three children were injured when their thatched house collapsed in Dug town of Jhalawar early Tuesday. The family of five has been admitted to a local hospital. 

Ashutosh AT Pednekar, secretary of the disaster management and relief department, said the helicopter was being provided by the IAF for the rescue operation in Baran.

In Kota, more than 3,500 people were shifted to safer places on Monday. 

On Tuesday, 3.50 lakh cusec water was released from Kota barrage till 9.30 am and another 2 lakh cusec is being released, an official said.

Similarly, 5.85 lakh cusec water will be released from Kalisindh dam in Jhalawar on Tuesday, another official informed.

Many villages in the division are cut off from district headquarters due to water logging. Some of the villages near the catchment area of rivers have turned into islands.

In Bundi, Nagar Parishad has cancelled Kajli Teej events to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday in view of the situation. 

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, 29 cm rainfall occurred in Jhalawar’s Dug followed by 26 cm in Arnod (Pratapgarh) and Pidawa (Jhalawar), 23 cm in Bakani (Jhalawar), 17 cm in Gangdhar and  Pachpahad (Jhalawar), 16 cm in Aklera (Jhalawar), 15 cm in Asnawar (Jhalawar), 13 cm in Jhalrapatan (Jhalawar). 

Many other areas in east Rajasthan received below 13 cm rains during this period. There is a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Banswara and Dungarpur districts and heavy rainfall in Bhilwara and Chittorgarh district on Tuesday.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Flooding Heavy Rain Climate Change Natural Calamities Rajasthan Rain
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha