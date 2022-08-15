Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Rajasthan CM To Hold Meeting With Public Representatives On Lumpy Skin Disease

The Chief Minister held a meeting with the ministers in charge of districts and district collectors on Sunday. He took feedback about the situation from the minister who visited the affected districts. 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will hold a meeting with public representatives to review the outbreak of lumpy skin disease PTI Photo

Updated: 15 Aug 2022 9:29 am

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will hold a meeting with public representatives on Monday to review the outbreak of lumpy skin disease among cattle. The meeting with MPs, MLAs and representatives of local bodies will be held through video conference, an official said.

"The current situation of the disease and efforts being made by the state and their impact will be discussed in the meeting. Suggestions will also be sought from the representatives," the official said.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with the ministers in charge of districts and district collectors on Sunday. He took feedback about the situation from the minister who visited the affected districts. In the meeting on Sunday, it was decided to purchase medicines without tender to ensure their timely availability.

(With PTI inputs)

