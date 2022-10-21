Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Rajasthan CM Interacts With Children Who Lost Their Parents To Covid-19

Ashok Gehlot talked about their dreams, future plans and problems they are facing. He also accompanied them to the game zone where a magic show and other fun activities were organised. The lunch included chow mein, pizza and several other delicacies.  

Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 7:58 pm

A portion of the chief minister's residence here turned into a game zone on Friday as over 200 children who lost their parents to covid enjoyed fun activities and had lunch with CM Ashok Gehlot.  

Gehlot talked about their dreams, future plans and problems they are facing. He also accompanied them to the game zone where a magic show and other fun activities were organised. The lunch included chow mein, pizza and several other delicacies.  

A total of 231 children with their guardians were invited to the programme but a few could not come. The CM said it was a Diwali programme with the children who lost parents to covid.  

"I thought it appropriate to invite all such children on Diwali. It was amazing to see children having a good time here. I talked to them about their studies, career plans and other things. It was impressive that some of them want to become civil servants, some doctors and some want to join the police service," Gehlot told reporters.  

He said children were also given Diwali gifts.  "They should feel respected," he said. Sonu Bairwa from Tonk said he was very happy when officials informed him about the CM's invitation.

Divyanshi from Dungarpur, who interacted with the CM, said that she was overwhelmed by the programme as she had never imagined that she would be able to go to the chief minister's residence and attend such a programme.  

"It was an unexpected thing. I felt really good that the chief minister invited me for the Diwali programme. This is unique," Ashish from Ajmer said. Several ministers were also present on the occasion.

Children got photos clicked with the chief minister. They were also given bags with stationery items, sports kits and sweets. 

(With PTI Inputs)

