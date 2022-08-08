Monday, Aug 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rahul Gandhi Says Another ‘Quit India Movement’ Need Against ‘Dictatorial Govt’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said it is time for the dictatorship, inflation and unemployment to quit India.

undefined
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 6:01 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said another 'do or die' movement like the one launched in 1942 is needed against the present "dictatorial government", and asserted that dictatorship, inflation and unemployment will have to quit India.

In a Facebook post in Hindi on the anniversary of the launch of Quit India Movement, Gandhi said the movement, which started from then Bombay on August 9, 1942, had given sleepless nights to the British.

"On that August evening, people started gathering at the Gowalia Tank Maidan in Bombay and Gandhi ji gave the slogan 'Do or Die' with which the last chapter of British rule in India began," the former Congress chief said.

Without caring about their lives, lakhs of people of the country became a part of this movement in which about 940 people were martyred and thousands arrested, he said.

Related stories

What Is Happening With CUET Candidates Is Story Of Every Youth Of Country: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Protests Price Hike; Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Among Party Leaders Detained

'Stop Blaming Indian Democracy For People's Rejection Of You': BJP Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi

"Today, on the anniversary of the Quit India Movement launch, I pay tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country," Gandhi said.

"Today, another 'do or die' movement is needed against the dictatorial government and to protect the country, now the time has come when it is imperative to speak up against injustice. Dictatorship, inflation and unemployment must quit India," the Congress leader asserted.

His remarks come days after Gandhi alleged that India is witnessing the "death of democracy" and anybody who raises people's issues and stands against the onset of dictatorship is "viciously attacked" and put in jail.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Congress Rahul Gandhi Quit India Movement Dictatorship Unemployment Inflation / Price Rise Mumbai Mahatma Gandhi Freedom-fighters
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal Defies Age, Wins His 13th CWG Medal - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal Defies Age, Wins His 13th CWG Medal - In Pics

Urfi Javed Rushed To The Hospital For Neglecting Her Health

Urfi Javed Rushed To The Hospital For Neglecting Her Health