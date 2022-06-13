Rahul Gandhi ED Row: Delhi Police Imposes Section 144 Ahead Of Congress March

Ahead of the proposed march by the Congress leaders, the Delhi Police on Monday imposed section 144 CrPC in the area around party headquarters at Akbar Road here asking them not to violate the law.

All Congress MPs and leaders have proposed to carry out a march in support of their leader Rahul Gandhi, who has to appear before the Enforcement Directorate.

Gandhi has been summoned by the ED in a money laundering case pertaining to the National-herald ALJ issue and has to appear before the ED on Monday.

The Congress has also alleged that the Delhi police has barricaded all entry points to the AICC headquarters, preventing the entry and exit of people.

The Delhi police have already imposed section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the area preventing the assembly of more than four people.

"Section 144 CrPC is imposed here. It is requested to all of you that do not violate the Act 144 CrPC otherwise strict legal action will be taken," said an order from the deputy commissioner of police, New Delhi district.

The police have also put up a poster of the order at the barricades outside the AICC office at Akbar road.

All MPs of the Congress party plan to assemble at the party office and then go along with Rahul Gandhi to the ED in a procession.

Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore took to a Twitter to say that, "We plan to march with our leader @RahulGandhi .. come if your in Delhi, let's march to ED office from our party office 24, Akbar Road."

"We know @DelhiPolice will be in full strength not to allow us to our party office then they won't allow as us to March against the injustice,Let's show Shah & Gang that we are Gandhi follower's we will do it in a peaceful way ..."

"We are ready to face the 2.0 version of Hitler-Goebbels police who want to stop us from reaching party office. I will join," he said using hashtag "#BJP_Vendetta_Exposed".



