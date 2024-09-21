National

Quad Summit 2024: Indians Welcome PM Modi In US, President Biden Meets Prime Minister

At the Philadelphia International Airport in Pennsylvania state, PM Modi on Saturday received a warm welcome from a large gathering of the Indian diaspora while the prime minister was seen signing autographs and shaking hands with many of them. Besides attending the summit and addressing a key conclave at the United Nations, PM Modi's schedule also includes attending an Indian diaspora event at Long Island.

PM Modi greeted by Indians in US on Saturday
PM Modi greeted by Indians in US on Saturday
With an aim to further strengthen the comprehensive global strategic partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in the US on a three-day visit to attend the Quad summit.

On the sidelines of the summit, the prime minister is also scheduled to hold separate bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders in Wilmington. Till the time of this report, he has reached President Biden's home for a bilateral meeting and the talks are underway.

At the Philadelphia International Airport in Pennsylvania state, PM Modi on Saturday received a warm welcome from a large gathering of the Indian diaspora while the prime minister was seen signing autographs and shaking hands with many of them.

"The Indian community has distinguished itself in the USA, making a positive impact across diverse sectors. It’s always a delight to interact with them. At around 9:30 PM India time on Sunday, 22nd September, I will address the @ModiandUS programme in New York City. Let’s celebrate the bonds that connect our nations!", he posted on X.

PM Modi to embark on three-day visit to US
PM Modi To Visit US From Sept 21-23 For Quad Summit, UN General Assembly Address

BY PTI

Quad Summit 2024: What are the expectations?

The 2024 edition of the annual Quad summit at President Joe Biden's hometown Wilmington is expected to roll out a series of fresh initiatives to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and explore ways to find peaceful solutions to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

The four-member Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, advocates upholding a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Beijing sees it as an ant-China grouping.

The Quad leaders are also set to unveil a “milestone” initiative to prevent, detect, treat and alleviate the impact of cancer on patients and their families.

'It Went Very Well', Says US President Joe Biden After Meeting India, Japan, Australia At First-Ever Virtual Quad Summit
‘It Went Very Well’, Says US President Joe Biden After Meeting India, Japan, Australia At First-Ever Virtual Quad Summit

BY Outlook Web Bureau

PM Modi's schedule

Besides attending the summit and addressing a key conclave at the United Nations, PM Modi's schedule also includes attending an Indian diaspora event at Long Island.

He will also participate in a round table meeting with CEOs of American firms working on cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing and semiconductors.

In his departure statement at New Delhi, Modi said he looked forward to joining his colleagues President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the Quad Summit.

“The Summit of the Future is an opportunity for the global community to chart the road ahead for the betterment of humanity.

“I will share the views of one sixth of humanity as their stakes in a peaceful and secure future are among the highest in the world,” the prime minister said.

The 'Summit of the Future' will bring leaders from various countries to forge a new international consensus on how to deliver a “better present and safeguard the future,” according to the UN.

