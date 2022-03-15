Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Pushkar Biological Park To Be Completed Soon: Rajasthan Minister

Biological park in Pushkar city. (Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 7:21 pm

Rajasthan Forest and Environment Minister Hemaram Choudhary on Tuesday told the state Assembly that the construction of a biological park in Pushkar will be completed soon.


In a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Suresh Singh Rawat, Choudhary said the proposal for setting up the biological park in Pushkar city was approved by a high-powered committee for the Rajasthan Forestry and Biodiversity Project on March 1, 2017.

The biological park is part of phase-2 of the Rajasthan Forestry and Biodiversity Project. The minister said Rs 25 crore has been earmarked for the park. 

With PTI inputs.

