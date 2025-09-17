Punjab Weather Update: Dry Conditions with Brief Showers Expected

Dry and hot weather continues across Punjab with temperatures ranging from 25°C to 36°C. Light showers are expected in northern districts like Ludhiana and Gurdaspur on Thursday. Monsoon has officially withdrawn, leaving behind clear skies for the rest of September.

Punjab Weather Update
Photo: PTI - Representational Image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dry and hot weather persists across most districts, with temperatures 25°C-36°C.

  • Light showers are possible on Thursday in northern districts like Ludhiana and Gurdaspur.

  • Monsoon officially withdrew from parts of Punjab, marking the season's end.

  • Clear sunny skies are expected for the remainder of September with minimal rain.

Punjab continues experiencing dry and hot weather conditions on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, as the southwest monsoon officially withdraws from parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department confirms that clear skies and sunny conditions dominate most districts, with temperatures ranging between 25°C and 36°C across the region.

Current Weather Conditions

Most Punjab districts recorded warm and dry weather over the past 24 hours, with Ludhiana reaching 34°C and Amritsar touching 35°C by afternoon. Humidity levels remain moderate at 53-60% with gentle winds blowing from the southeast at 3-5 mph. The UV index stands high at 7, requiring sun protection during peak daytime hours.

Air quality across major cities shows moderate levels, with Chandigarh recording an AQI of 85 and Jalandhar at an AQI of 92. The dry conditions have helped maintain clearer skies, though dust levels may rise without rainfall to settle particles.

Brief Rain Forecast for Northern Districts

The IMD's district-wise forecast indicates light showers possible on Thursday, September 18, particularly in northern Punjab districts, including Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, and Hoshiarpur. These areas may receive 0.4 inches of rainfall with 74% precipitation during morning hours.

Thunderstorm activity remains minimal, though isolated places in northern regions may experience brief thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds up to 30-40 kmph. The rainfall, if it occurs, will be light to moderate intensity, lasting only a few hours.

Extended Forecast Through September

The weather forecast for the remainder of September shows predominantly sunny conditions with temperatures gradually rising. September 19-30 will see clear skies with maximum temperatures reaching 37-38°C and minimums around 25-27°C.

Monsoon withdrawal has progressed through Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Rajasthan, with the withdrawal line currently passing through Bhatinda and Fatehabad. This marks the official end of the 2025 monsoon season for the state.

Farmers should prepare for dry harvesting conditions ideal for kharif crop collection, while residents can expect hot and sunny weather requiring adequate hydration and sun protection measures throughout the remaining month.

