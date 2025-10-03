Punjab Police Arrest man With Grenades Over Alleged ISI links In Amritsar

Punjab Police arrest Ravinder Singh alias Ravi in Amritsar with two grenades.
Accused allegedly in contact with Pakistan’s ISI agents, police say.
FIR registered at Gharinda station; probe launched to trace wider network.
A man who was allegedly in contact with agents of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been arrested with two hand grenades, a top officer of Punjab Police said on Friday.
"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police apprehends Ravinder Singh @ Ravi, resident of Tarn Taran and recovers 2 hand grenades," Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.
He said preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused was in contact with Pakistan's ISI agents and had received the consignment from across the border.
"Further investigation is underway to unearth the entire network," Yadav said.
"Punjab Police remains committed to neutralising terror networks, eliminating organised crime and ensuring peace and public safety across the state," he said.