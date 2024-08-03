Punjab: Ex-Cop Shoots Dead Bureaucrat Son-In-Law Inside Chandigarh Court

A suspended assistant inspector general of the Punjab police shot his son-in-law who was an IRS officer in the irrigation department inside a court in Chadigarh on Tuesday.
The shooting occurred amid an ongoing domestic dispute between the two families, who had come to the Chandigarh Family Court to address the matter.
The victim identified as Harpreet Singh was part of a mediation session along with his father-in-law Malwinder Singh Sidhu and the latter had gone to the washroom when the incident happened.
Singh had gone with Sidhu to show him the way to the washroom when firing of shots were heard.
Singh was found lying in a pool of blood and reportedly five shots were fired out of which two had hit the victim.
Some lawyers at the court caught the accused, locked him in a room, and called the police, reportedly.
The police have detained the accused.
Some of the people in the court tried to get the victim to the hospital but he died on the way.