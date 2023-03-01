Punjab CM Mann To Meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah On Thursday

Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Bhagwant Mann
Bhagwant Mann Photo: PTI

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 9:37 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday, official sources said.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the Ajnala incident in which self-styled Sikh preacher and Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his supporters, carrying swords and guns, clashed with police at a police station in Amritsar for the release of one of his aide.

Six police personnel, including a superintendent of police rank officer, were injured during the clash last week.

Mann will meet the Union home minister on Thursday, the sources said but refused to divulge the agenda of the meeting.

The AAP government in Punjab is under fire from opposition parties over alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

While the BJP has demanded governor's rule in the state, the Punjab Congress has sought arrest of Amritpal Singh and his supporters for attacking police personnel in Ajnala.

However, Chief Minister Mann, who also holds the home affairs portfolio, had earlier said his government would maintain law and order in the state and no one will be allowed to disturb its hard earned peace. 

Referring to Punjab's militancy period, Mann had said that the state and its people had suffered a lot due to the black days in the past and they only want peace and progress.

Mann had also said that though some “fissiparous forces” were continuously trying to derail peace and progress of the state, their nefarious designs would not be allowed to succeed. 

-With PTI Input

