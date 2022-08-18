Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Pune: Women's Organizations Protest Release Of Convicts In Bilkis Bano Case

Bilkis Bano case
Bilkis Bano case Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 10:45 pm

Activists of women's organizations and other social outfits on Thursday staged a protest here against the remission of life sentences of those convicted for the rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of her family members during the  2002 Gujarat riots.

All 11 convicts should be sent back to jail, they demanded.

The protest was staged under the banner of the Stree Mukti Andolan Sampark Samiti in the Deccan Gymkhana area.

"After the remission of the sentence, Bano's family is once again living in fear and insecurity. There are clear instructions of the Minister of Home Affairs that no remission should be given in rape and brutal murder cases but it is shocking that despite such directives, the convicts, in this case, were given remission," said the release issued by the organizers.

The Supreme Court should intervene and ensure that justice done to Bilkis Bano is not snatched away, it added. 

(Inputs from PTI)

