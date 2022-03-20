Monday, Mar 21, 2022
Puducherry Records One New Covid-19 Case

No fresh death was reported from any of the four regions and the toll remained at 1,962.

Representational image PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak

Updated: 20 Mar 2022 11:47 pm

Puducherry reported only one new COVID-19 case on Sunday taking the overall tally in the Union Territory to 1,65,772. Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said the solitary case was identified at the end of examining 249 samples.
       

While Mahe, an enclave of the UT in Kerala, registered the solitary case, the other regions of Puducherry reported no new case, the Director said.
     

No fresh death was reported from any of the four regions, and the toll remained at 1,962. One patient recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, and the overall recoveries went up to 1,63,797.
       

The UT had recorded five new cases on Saturday. The health department has tested 22,25,722 samples in the UT so far and has found 18,70,404 out of them to be negative.
       

The test positivity rate was 0.40 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.81 per cent, respectively, the Director said.
       

The department has administered 16,12,765 doses till now comprising 9,34,577 first doses, 6,64,904 second doses and 13,284 booster doses, Sriramulu said. 

With PTI inputs.

