Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Prophet row: BJP action against its spokespersons ‘necessary and timely’, says Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind

In a statement, Jamiat said disciplinary action by BJP was "necessary and timely" for "maintaining law and order in the country".

Nupur Sharma allegedly made controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed as BJP spokesperson Facebook/Nupur Sharma

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 10:17 am

 Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Sunday described as "necessary and timely" the action by Bharatiya Janata Party against its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal for their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi, general secretary of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, said "there is no bigger communalism and no greater offence than this, so we hope that law enforcement agencies will take legal action against them without delay and will indeed punish them, as well as take action against all such individuals who are constantly insulting the Prophet."
According to the statement, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind had recently passed a resolution in its national governing body meeting calling for the immediate passing of a law to protect the sanctity and dignity of all religious personalities. Sharma was on Sunday suspended from the party and Jindal expelled after their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad as the BJP sought to defuse the row over the issue. 

National BJP Nupur Sharma Prophet Mohammed Naveen Kumar Jindal Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi General Secretary Of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Jamiat Ulama Hind Bhartiya Janta Party
