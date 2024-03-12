National

Prime Minister Modi Launches 10 New Vande Bharat Trains | Know The Routes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has propelled India's rail connectivity forward, virtually inaugurating 10 new Vande Bharat trains, bringing the total count to over 50 and covering 45 nationwide routes.

Advertisement
O
Outlook Web Desk
March 12, 2024
March 12, 2024
       
Twitter%2FPTI
PM Modi Photo: Twitter/PTI
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated 10 new Vande Bharat trains, increasing the total count to over 50 and expanding the coverage to 45 nationwide routes. Currently, Indian Railways operates 41 Vande Bharat Express services, connecting states with Broad Gauge (BG) electrified networks across 24 states and 256 districts.

These new trains will run on six routes, including Delhi-Katra, Delhi-Varanasi, Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Mysuru-Chennai, Kasaragod–Thiruvananthapuram, and the latest addition, Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad. Vande Bharat trains primarily operate on electrified broad gauge networks, providing efficient connectivity across various states.

In December 2023, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated six additional Vande Bharat trains, including the second train connecting Katra to New Delhi. Other routes included Amritsar to Delhi, Coimbatore to Bangalore, Mangalore to Madgaon, Jalna to Mumbai, and Ayodhya to Delhi. The second train between Delhi and Varanasi was also launched during that period.

Advertisement

Additionally, the Prime Minister flagged off the extension of four Vande Bharat trains, connecting more destinations:

  1. Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat is extended till Dwarka.

  2. Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat is extended till Chandigarh.

  3. Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat is extended till Prayagraj.

  4. Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod Vande Bharat is extended till Mangaluru.

Delhi will host the highest number of Vande Bharat trains among cities, with 10 trains terminating in the capital. Mumbai follows with six dedicated trains, including new services to Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. Chennai boasts five trains, and the launch of the second Vande Bharat train for Mysuru is scheduled for Tuesday.

Tags

PM Modi

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement