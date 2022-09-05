Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Prime Minister Greets Teachers, Pays Homage To Ex-Prez Radhakrishnan On Teachers' Day

On Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds and paid homage to former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 11:17 am

On Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds and paid homage to former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

Teachers' Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Radhakrishnan.

"Greetings on Teachers' Day, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds," Modi said in a tweet. 

"I also pay homage to our former President Dr. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary," he said. 

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Prime Minister Teachers Day Hardworking Teachers Narendra Modi Former President S Radhakrishnan Spread The Joys Of Education Young Minds And Paid Homage Joys Of Education
NEXT MATCH
SL
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sebi Lays Rules For Automated Deactivation Of Trading, Demat Accounts In Case Of Inadequate KYCs

Sebi Lays Rules For Automated Deactivation Of Trading, Demat Accounts In Case Of Inadequate KYCs

Akshay Kumar Blames This Actor For Box- Office Failure OF His Films

Akshay Kumar Blames This Actor For Box- Office Failure OF His Films