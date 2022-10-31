Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Prez, VP, Amit Shah Pay Tributes To Sardar Patel

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary was marked by floral tributes from President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 7:43 am

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and a host of dignitaries Monday offered floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. 

At a special function held at the capital's Patel Chowk, the President and others paid floral tributes at the statue of India's first Home Minister on his birthday, which is observed as Rashtriya Ekta Divas.  

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi were also present on the occasion, besides many others. 

National President Of India Draupadi Murmu Amit Shah Home Minister Vice President Of India Jagdeep Dhankhar Sardar Patel Sardar Patel As India's First Home Minister
