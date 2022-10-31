Prez, VP, Amit Shah Pay Tributes To Sardar Patel

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and a host of dignitaries Monday offered floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.

At a special function held at the capital's Patel Chowk, the President and others paid floral tributes at the statue of India's first Home Minister on his birthday, which is observed as Rashtriya Ekta Divas.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi were also present on the occasion, besides many others.