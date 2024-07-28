National

President Murmu Appoints 6 New Governors; Reshuffles In 3 States Including Punjab, Assam

A statement released by Rashtrapati Bhavan said that Lakshman Prasad Acharya has been made the governor of Assam with the additional charge of Manipur.

President Droupadi Murmu visits Udayagiri Caves
President Murmu visits Udayagiri Caves | Photo: PTI
The Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Saturday that President Droupadi Murmu has appointed six new governors and reshuffled three others including Lakshman Prasad Acharya who has been made the governor of Assam with the additional charge of Manipur while Gulab Chand Kataria has replaced Banwarilal Purohit as the governor of Punjab under major gubernatorial appointments.

A statement released by Rashtrapati Bhavan said that Acharya has replaced Kataria, who has also been appointed the administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Purohit as the governor of Punjab and the administrator of Chandigarh.

"Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Sikkim, appointed as Governor of Assam and has also been given additional charge of the Governor of Manipur," the statement said.

Anusuiya Uikye has been serving as the governor of Manipur since February last year.

Veteran BJP leader Om Prakash Mathur will be the new governor of Sikkim, the communique said.

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan, who was also holding additional charge of Telangana, has been appointed as the new governor of Maharashtra, succeeding incumbent Ramesh Bais.

Former Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar will be the new Jharkhand governor in place of Radhakrishnan.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, Jishnu Dev Varma, will be the new Telangana governor.

Former IAS officer K Kailashnathan, one of the trusted aides of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been appointed as Lt Governor of Puducherry with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

Kailashnathan, chief principal secretary to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, stepped down on June 30 after holding the post for more than a decade after his retirement.

Senior BJP leader from Maharashtra Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde has been appointed the governor of Rajasthan, succeeding Kalraj Mishra.

Former Lok Sabha member from Assam Ramen Deka has been appointed as the Governor of Chhattisgarh, and C H Vijayashankar, the former Lok Sabha member from Mysore in Karnataka, will be Meghalaya governor, the communique said.

These appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices, the statement added.

