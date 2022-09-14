Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
President Droupadi Murmu To Attend Queen Elizabeth-II’s Funeral In London

Queen Elizabeth-II, who died aged 96 at her Balmoral Castle summer residence in Scotland on September 8, will be laid to rest at a state funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

Britains longest ruling monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8th September
Britain's longest ruling monarch Queen Elizabeth-II.(File photo) Shaun Jeffers/Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 3:21 pm

President Droupadi Murmu will visit London from September 17 to 19 to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth-II and offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Wednesday.

Queen Elizabeth-II passed away on September 8.

President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed condolences at her demise.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the British High Commission here on September 12 to convey India's condolences. India also observed a day of national mourning on Sunday.

In the 70 years of reign of Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely. She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth, the MEA said in a statement.

(With PTI inputs)
 

