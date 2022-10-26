Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Memes Flood Twitter After US President Joe Biden Mispronounces British PM Rishi Sunak's Name

At the White House's Diwali reception, septuagenarian US President Joe Biden mispronounced the name of newly-appointed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, triggering memes and reactions on social media.

President Biden Mispronounces British PM Rishi Sunak's Name, Triggers Memes And Reactions On Social Media
President Biden Mispronounces British PM Rishi Sunak's Name, Triggers Memes And Reactions On Social Media Photo: AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 7:25 pm

Social media was abuzz with memes and reactions after septuagenarian US President Joe Biden mispronounced the name of newly-appointed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a Diwali reception he hosted at the White House.

At the reception on Monday, Biden took the opportunity to congratulate Prime Minister Sunak on his 'groundbreaking achievement' of becoming the first Asian premier of the UK.

He, however, mispronounced Sunak's name to his mainly Indian-American audience, adding a 'd' to the end of Rishi's first name and rhyming his surname with a Chinook helicopter.

"We've got the news that Rasheed Sanook is now the prime minister," Biden, 79, said.

Soon after his video went viral and people started reacting on social media.

"Watch Biden butchers Sunak’s name," The Spectator's gossip columnist wrote in a headline with a brief description of the incident.

On Twitter, a user wrote, "Biden says it's a groundbreaking milestone that  "Rasheed Sanook" has become The UK Prime Minister. So groundbreaking he couldn't be bothered to learn his name."

Jamie Bryson, who describes himself as a Unionist activist, writer & commentator and has thousands of followers, said in a tweet that "US President Biden- who is never done pontificating about the UK’s internal affairs- thinks our Prime Minister is called Rasheed Sanook. I think that tells you all you need to know about how seriously we should treat the bumbling Biden contributions about Northern Ireland."

Related stories

Rishi Sunak Courts Controversy After Statement On Transwomen, Here's What He Said

In Solidarity With DALCA Kids, Biden Invites Three Young Indian Americans To White House Diwali Reception

Would Be Serious Mistake If Russia Uses Nuke Against Ukraine: Biden

Some Twitter users posted photoshop pictures of Sunak in traditional Arab attire alongside Biden's comment and wrote "Rasheed Sanook".

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Joe Biden Rishi Sunak Memes White House Social Media Rishi Sunak UK PM Diwali UNIONIST
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CCI Slaps Rs 1,337.76 Crore Penalty On Google

CCI Slaps Rs 1,337.76 Crore Penalty On Google

World's Dirtiest Man Amou Haji Who Didn't Shower For 60 Years Passes At 94 After Bathing Few Months Back

World's Dirtiest Man Amou Haji Who Didn't Shower For 60 Years Passes At 94 After Bathing Few Months Back