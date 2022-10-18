Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Home National

President Accepts Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam's Resignation, Says MHA Notification

The Delhi government had accepted Gautam's resignation and forwarded it to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for approval, who had sent it for the President's approval last week.

Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns
Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 8:47 pm

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam with immediate effect after he put down his papers following a controversy over his presence at a religious conversion event.

A notification issued on Tuesday by the Union Home Ministry said, "The President is pleased to accept, on the advice of the Chief Minister of National Capital Territory of Delhi, the resignation of Shri Rajendra Pal Gautam, a minister in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with immediate effect."

Gautam, who was in charge of the social welfare portfolio in the Arvind Kejriwal government, resigned from his post on October 9 amid a controversy over his presence at the religious conversion programme where Hindu deities were renounced by hundreds of people.

Gautam said that he resigned as minister as he did not want the Aam Aadmi Party to be in trouble because of him. 

(With PTI Inputs)

