Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PPE Kit Row: Himanta Biswa Sarma Files Defamation Case Against Manish Sisodia Over Corruption Charges

Manish Sisodia had levelled corruption charges against Himanta Biswa Sarma at a press conference in New Delhi on June 4. He had specifically claimed that NHM had procured PPE kits at inflated rates from a company co-owned by Sarma’s wife during his tenure as the state’s health minister in 2020, Sarma’s advocate Devojit Saikia said.

undefined
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 2:08 pm

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has filed a criminal defamation case against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for levelling “baseless” corruption charges against him in connection with the supply of PPE kits at "higher than market rates" to National Health Mission authorities during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sarma’s advocate said on Friday. The case has been registered in the court of chief judicial magistrate, Kamrup Rural on Thursday and listed on July 22 for initial deposition by the complainant, he said. 

The case pertains to the allegation of supply of PPE kits at “higher than market rates” during the first wave of COVID-19 to National Health Mission, Assam by JCB Industries, which is co-owned by Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. “Manish Sisodia had levelled corruption charges against Himanta Biswa Sarma at a press conference in New Delhi on June 4. He had specifically claimed that NHM had procured PPE kits at inflated rates from a company co-owned by Sarma’s wife during his tenure as the state’s health minister in 2020,” Sarma’s advocate Devojit Saikia said.

Related stories

Before 2019 LS Polls, PM Asked Me To Remain In Assam Politics: Himanta Biswa Sarma

‘Tourists Are Welcome’: Assam CM Himanta On Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Camping In Guwahati

'Don't Know If Maharashtra MLAs Are Staying In Assam...': CM Himanta Biswa

Noting that the allegation is ‘baseless, Saikia said, “On being aggrieved by the allegations levelled against him and not receiving any clarification on the matter later, Sarma decided to seek legal remedy and file a criminal defamation case.” He claimed that the PPE kits were donated by JCB Industries. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Corruption Manish Sisodia New Delhi PPE Kits National Health Mission (NHM) Advocate Devojit Saikia JCB Industries
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Goa: A State Where ‘Political Tourists’ Landed And Shiv Sena Hasn’t Been Able To Leave Its Mark

Goa: A State Where ‘Political Tourists’ Landed And Shiv Sena Hasn’t Been Able To Leave Its Mark