Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Portion Of Ashoka Road In Central Delhi To Be Closed For 7 Days For Repair Work

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday said a portion of Ashoka Road here will remain closed for seven days due to repair work being taken up by a civic agency. 

Delhi Police
Delhi Police PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 8:19 pm

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday said a portion of Ashoka Road here will remain closed for seven days due to repair work being taken up by a civic agency. 

The Ashoka Road from Patel Chowk to Gol Post Office round about will remain closed for around seven days from Saturday, it said.

Due to this, heavy traffic is expected at Patel Chowk roundabout, Sansad Marg, GPO roundabout, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Imtiaz Khan Marg, Rafi Marg, Gurudwara Rakabganj and Windsor Place roundabouts, police said.  

Commuters are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the these roads for their convenience, police added.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Delhi Traffic Police Ashoka Road From Patel Chowk To Gol Post Office Round Portion Of Ashoka Road Seven Days Due To Repair Work Civic Agency Windsor Place Roundabouts Inconvenienced Commuters
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

From Nine Years To Nine Seconds: All You Need To Know About Noida Twin Tower Demolition

From Nine Years To Nine Seconds: All You Need To Know About Noida Twin Tower Demolition

Travel Bucketlist: 5 Unforgettable Experiences In South India

Travel Bucketlist: 5 Unforgettable Experiences In South India