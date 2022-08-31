In a bid to woo women voters ahead of the upcoming elections in Himachal Pradesh, the Aam Aadmi Party has promised Rs 1,000 per month to every woman aged above 18 years if it is voted to power in the state. The freebie scheme was announced by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday. The promise is the latest in AAP's list of freebies being promised in the poll-bound state.

Stree Samman Rashi

The "Stree Samman Rashi" was announced during an election rally in Palampur on Wednesday which was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. While announcing the scheme, Sisodia termed it the "fourth guarantee of Kejriwal" and said that the said it will empower all women, including those pursuing higher education.

Who will be applicable to get the Stree Samman Rashi

Every woman in Himachal Pradesh above 18 years of age will be given the stree samman rashi of Rs 1,000 per month. Addressing a crowd of mostly women in Palampur, Sisodia said that the money could be used by the woman as per her discretion. "Those studying in colleges can spend the money to buy books. Kejriwal's guarantee will help those girls realise their dreams," he said.

He also added that the money will aid women in running their households and buying vegetables, staples and other items of daily need amid skyrocketing food prices.

AAP's women pitch

In the run-up to the elections, the AAP has intensified its attack on BJP and accused the party of ignoring them. "Under the BJP rule, women are the worst sufferers. It has become difficult for the women to run their families due to the skyrocketing prices," Punjab CM Mann said.

He called upon women to support the AAP in the upcoming polls to bring a change in the hill state.

"Several women are finding it difficult to run their families due to the price rise. Daily expenditures are going up but the husband's salary is not increasing. If they get Rs 1,000, they will be able to buy milk and fruits for their children, elderly mothers would not have to depend on others to fulfil their needs," he said.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said the AAP does not make promises that it cannot honour and hit out at the Centre, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for imposing the Good and Services Tax (GST) on food items.

Stream of freebies

In the run-up to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls slated to be held later this year, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has announced a string of schemes and sops to woo voters across all ages and strata.

These include free and quality education to every child, free healthcare services to everyone and Rs 1 crore to the kin of those soldiers from the state who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

(With inputs from PTI)