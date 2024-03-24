Political Parties Gear-up For LS Election Campaigning

A man arranges scarves of political parties at a shop, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.
AIADMK General Secretary K Palaniswami with other party leaders release the party's manifesto ahead of the Lok Sabha elections at a press conference, in Chennai.
Former WWE wrestler Dalip Singh Rana aka The Great Khali with Union Minister and BJP candidate Jitendra Singh during an election campaign rally ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Kathua district.
Former Tripura CM and BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, in Agartala.
Former cricketer and TMC candidate Yusuf Pathan during an election campaign ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, at Berhampore in Murshidabad district.
Congress candidate for Lok Sabha elections Shashi Tharoor at an 'iftar' party during the holy month of Ramzan, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Trinamool Congress candidate for Lok Sabha elections Satabdi Roy during the shooting of the party's election song, in Birbhum.
People attend a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Salem.
BJP candidate for Vidisha Lok Sabha seat Shivraj Singh Chouhan participates in celebration of Bhagoria festival during his election campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections at Ichhawar, in Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh.
BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap campaigns for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Shimla.