Political Parties Gear-up For LS Election Campaigning

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the political parties across the country have started their campaigning to attract voters towards them to cast their votes.

24 March 2024
24 March 2024
       
LS polls preparation Photo: PTI

A man arranges scarves of political parties at a shop, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

AIADMK releases manifesto for LS polls Photo: PTI
AIADMK General Secretary K Palaniswami with other party leaders release the party's manifesto ahead of the Lok Sabha elections at a press conference, in Chennai.

Khali campaigns for BJP in Kathua Photo: PTI
Former WWE wrestler Dalip Singh Rana aka The Great Khali with Union Minister and BJP candidate Jitendra Singh during an election campaign rally ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Kathua district.

Biplab Kumar Deb campaigns for LS polls Photo: PTI
Former Tripura CM and BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, in Agartala.

Yusuf Pathan campaigns for LS polls Photo: PTI
Former cricketer and TMC candidate Yusuf Pathan during an election campaign ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, at Berhampore in Murshidabad district.

Shashi Tharoor Photo: PTI
Congress candidate for Lok Sabha elections Shashi Tharoor at an 'iftar' party during the holy month of Ramzan, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Satabdi Roy in Birbhum Photo: PTI
Trinamool Congress candidate for Lok Sabha elections Satabdi Roy during the shooting of the party's election song, in Birbhum.

PM Modi rally in Tamil Nadu Photo: PTI
People attend a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Salem.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Bhagoria festival Photo: PTI
BJP candidate for Vidisha Lok Sabha seat Shivraj Singh Chouhan participates in celebration of Bhagoria festival during his election campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections at Ichhawar, in Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh.

Photo: PTI
BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap campaigns for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Shimla.

