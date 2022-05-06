Friday, May 06, 2022
Police Team From Maharashtra's Nanded Sent To Haryana To Question Four Terror Suspects

The Haryana police have said that they foiled a major terror plot after the four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists were held in Karnal on Thursday morning when they were on their way to Telangana to deliver explosives. 

4 suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists were held in Haryana Courtesy: Twitter/ANI

Updated: 06 May 2022 9:07 pm

 Police from Maharashtra's Nanded have sent a team to Karnal in Haryana after four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists were held there and arms, ammunition and IEDs were recovered from their vehicle, a senior official said on Friday. The police team from the Maharashtra district was sent after an official from Haryana said that the four suspects were heading to a location close to Nanded when they were nabbed.

The Haryana police have said that they foiled a major terror plot after the four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists were held in Karnal on Thursday morning when they were on their way to Telangana to deliver explosives. Karnal's Superintendent of Police, Ganga Ram Punia, had told reporters on Thursday that these four suspects were allegedly in touch with a Pakistan-based man involved in terror activities and who used to send locations through an app to them to deliver explosives and weapons. He had also said that they were on the way to a place near Nanded. 

After getting this information, the Nanded police swung into action. Talking to PTI, Nanded's Superintendent of Police Pramodkumar Shewale said, "The Nanded police have sent a team to Karnal in Haryana. It is on its way to the northern state. The team will interrogate the four terror suspects and then decide the further course of action." All four suspects are residents of Punjab, the Haryana police had earlier said, adding that three containers each weighing 2.5 kg suspected to contain RDX, a Pakistan-make pistol and 31 live cartridges, besides Rs 1.3 lakh in cash were seized from their vehicle.

(With PTI inputs)

