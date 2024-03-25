National

Police Recover Rs 10 Lakh Lost By Woman In Stock Market Trading Scam

Several months ago, the victim, a resident of the Kashimira area, was lured into investing in the stock market with promises of high returns, an official press release by the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police said.

Advertisement

P
PTI
Police Recover Rs 10 Lakh Lost By Woman In Stock Market Trading Scam
info_icon

Police have recovered more than Rs 10 lakh belonging to a woman who fell victim to an online financial scam in Thane district, an official said on Monday.

Several months ago, the victim, a resident of the Kashimira area, was lured into investing in the stock market with promises of high returns, an official press release by the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police said.

However, she was cheated of more than Rs 10 lakh by fraudsters and subsequently filed a police complaint. Based on the complaint, an FIR (first information report) was registered at the Kashimira police station under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, it said.

Advertisement

Police swiftly initiated an investigation and uncovered that the victim's funds had been transferred to various bank accounts. They managed to freeze these account in coordination with the banks concerned, said the release.

Pursuant to legal proceedings and persistent follow-up by officers of the Kashimira police station, the entire sum of Rs 10,29,312 lost by the woman in the fraud was recovered and restored to the victim's account, it added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra