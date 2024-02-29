Police Find Body Of Missing Student In Noida; Friends Arrested For Killing

A college student in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, was killed by his friends after an argument at a party. The Greater Noida Police discovered his body in a pit.
The Noida police was informed about the deceased student's disappearance since Monday and after interrogating his friends it led to the discovery of the body of the victim.
The victim identified as Yash Mittal is reportedly the son of a businessperson Deepak Mittal who had been receiving ransom messages since Monday.
As per NDTV report, the father was asked to pay Rs 6 crore to get his son back safely.
Mittal reported the police and the investigation began which revealed that the victim left his college premises on February 26 and has been missing since then.
After reviewing the CCTV footage of the campus, the police observed Yash exiting the university on Monday while engaged in a phone conversation.
The phone records directed them to Yash's friend, Rachit.
Upon interrogating Rachit, the police discovered that Yash frequently spent time with Rachit, Shivam, Sushant, and Shubham.
Senior police officer Saad Miya Khan reportedly said, "On February 26, they called Yash to a field in Gajraula in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha (about 100 km away) for a party. He joined them soon after. During the party, a brawl broke out. They killed Yash and buried the body in the field. We recovered the body after Rachit identified the location."
Another accused was tracked down in Dadri while he tried to escape. He was caught by a police encounter.
as per reports, three of the accused have been arrested as of yet while the remaining accused Shubham is still missing.
The officer said, "We will catch him soon."
The officer stated that the accused informed the police that the ransom messages were sent to mislead Mittal family.
The police had established several teams to investigate the case.