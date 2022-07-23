Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Pays Tributes To Freedom Fighters Chandra Shekhar Azad and Bal Gangadhar Tilak

I bow to two greats sons of Maa Bharti, Lokmanya Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversary. These two stalwarts epitomise courage and patriotism (sic), Narendra Modi said.

undefined
PM Narendra Modi Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 10:20 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to freedom fighters Chandra Shekhar Azad and Bal Gangadhar Tilak on their birth anniversaries on Saturday, saying they epitomised courage and patriotism.

"One of the everlasting legacies of Lokmanya Tilak is the large scale Ganesh Utsavs, which ignited a spirit of cultural consciousness among the people. During one of my Mumbai visits, I visited the Lokmanya Seva Sangh, which has a close association with Lokmanya Tilak," Modi tweeted, posting pictures of his visit.

Related stories

PM Modi Has Raised India's Stature: RSS Leader On Murmu's Victory In Presidential Poll

PM Modi Congratulates Country's First "Har Ghar Jal' Certified District In Madhya Pradesh

‘Follow Inner Calling, Pursue Subjects You Are Passionate About’: PM Modi To Students

"I bow to two greats sons of Maa Bharti, Lokmanya Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversary. These two stalwarts epitomise courage and patriotism (sic)," he said. The prime minister also shared clips from one of his 'Mann ki Baat' episodes in which he paid tributes to the two freedom fighters.

Born in Uttar Pradesh in 1906, Azad ran a revolutionary network and had pledged to never get caught by the British. He took his own life during an encounter with the police in 1931, staying true to his resolve to remain 'azad' (free). Tilak, born in 1856, was among the first leaders with a pan-India appeal to have emerged in the freedom movement.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National PM Narendra Modi Chandra Shekhar Azad Bal Gangadhar Tilak Freedom Fighter Birth Anniversary Lokmanya Tilak India's Freedom Movement
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indian Finalists At Athletics Worlds 2022

Indian Finalists At Athletics Worlds 2022

MP Reports 219 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Stands At 1,435

MP Reports 219 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Stands At 1,435