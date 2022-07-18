Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Narendra Modi Unveils 'SPRINT Challenges' For Indian Navy

Narendra Modi unveiled the initiative at a naval seminar organised to engage Indian industry and academia towards achieving self-reliance in the defence sector.

undefined
Prime Minister Narendra Modi File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 8:54 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled 'SPRINT challenges', an initiative aimed at boosting the usage of indigenous technology in the Indian Navy. Modi unveiled the initiative at a naval seminar organised to engage Indian industry and academia towards achieving self-reliance in the defence sector.

"Innovation is critical and it has to be indigenous. Imported goods can't be a source of innovation," Modi said in his address, stressing the need for a change in mindset of attraction for imported goods.

Related stories

PM Narendra Modi Calls Freebies For Votes 'Very Dangerous', AAP Hits Back Saying Free Education, Healthnare Not Freebie

BJP Condemns CPI(M) Legislator's 'Monster Remark' Against PM Narendra Modi

New Projects In Jharkhand To Boost Development In Eastern India: PM Narendra Modi

The seminar was organised by the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).

The NIIO, in cooperation with the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO), aims to induct at least 75 new indigenous technologies/products into the Indian Navy in sync with 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' commemorating 75 years of the country's Independence. 
  
This collaborative project is named SPRINT -- Supporting Pole-Vaulting in R&D through iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence), NIIO and TDAC (Technology Development Acceleration Cell).

"We have to work to continuously increase the number of indigenous technologies. Your goal should be that when India celebrates 100 years of its Independence, at that time our Navy should be at an unprecedented height," Modi said.

Referring to the importance of oceans and coasts in India's economy, Modi said the role of the Indian Navy is continuously increasing and therefore its self-reliance is of critical importance. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National PM Narendra Modi SPRINT Challenges Indian Navy Naval Seminar Naval Innovation And Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) Society Of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Western Sanctions On Russia Will Only Bring Rest Of 3rd World To Its Knees: Wickremesinghe

Western Sanctions On Russia Will Only Bring Rest Of 3rd World To Its Knees: Wickremesinghe