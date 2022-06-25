Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
PM Narendra Modi To Address Public Meeting On July 3 In Hyderabad After BJP National Executive Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mammoth public meeting on the evening of July 3," BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh, in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, told reporters here on Saturday.

PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 9:16 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public gathering here on July 3 after the conclusion of the two-day BJP National Executive meeting. "On July 3, a massive public meeting would be organised at Parade Ground in Hyderabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mammoth public meeting on the evening of  July 3," BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh, in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, told reporters here on Saturday.
       
Modi's speech at the public meeting would mark "a new beginning, a beginning of change, the beginning of formation of BJP government in Telangana", he said. BJP activists from every booth in Telangana would attend the public meeting to listen to Modi, he said. Sharing information on the National Executive meetings, he said the meeting of BJP's National General Secretaries would take place in Hyderabad on July 1. On July 2, BJP's national office-bearers and presidents of state units would deliberate on strengthening the party and the country.
        
Modi would attend the party's National Executive meeting on the evening of July 2. BJP national President J P Nadda, who will arrive in Hyderabad on July 1, would chair the meetings to be held till July 3. Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, besides other senior party leaders from different parts of the country would converge in Hyderabad, Chugh said. Chugh, who spoke about the massive arrangements being made for the meetings, said arrangements are also being made to bring the visiting leaders "closer to Telangana culture", he said.
        
A political resolution would be passed at the conclave and the deliberations would include the endeavours of the Modi government over the last eight years to strengthen the country, he said. Asked about ruling TRS' allegation that the NDA government at the Centre has always ignored Telangana without giving funds, Chugh challenged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to debate with state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on the eight years' rule of both BJP at the Centre and TRS in the state. People will decide, he said, alleging that the TRS has nothing to show about its performance.
        
Asked as to how ready the BJP is for an early election, Chugh said his party is always ready. Meanwhile, Chugh and other BJP leaders in Telangana unveiled a website saying "Bye Bye KCR". 
 Boards displaying the "countdown" (number of days) to the exit of "anti-people" TRS government would be installed at all BJP offices in the state, Chugh said. BJP leaders and workers would reach out to people and "expose" the TRS rule, he said.

 
(With PTI Inputs)

