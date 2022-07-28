Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Narendra Modi On Gujarat Visit, To Launch Dairy Plants

PM Modi will inaugurate a Rs 305 crore milk powder plant of the Sabarkantha District Co-operative Milk Producers' Union Ltd, also known as the Sabar Dairy, located near Himmatnagar town in Sabarkantha, a government release said.

undefined
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a milk powder plant PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 9:36 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a milk powder plant and interact with women cattle- rearers in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on Thursday. The state Assembly elections are due by this year-end.

PM Modi will inaugurate a Rs 305 crore milk powder plant of the Sabarkantha District Co-operative Milk Producers' Union Ltd, also known as the Sabar Dairy, located near Himmatnagar town in Sabarkantha, a government release said.

The state-of-the-art plant at the Sabar Dairy has the capacity to produce 120 metric tonnes of milk powder per day.

Related stories

Amul MD Urges Jammu-Kashmir LG To Identify Land For Dairy Plant

From the stage, Modi will also e-inaugurate the Sabar Dairy's plant for processing three lakh litres of milk per day and also perform the ground-breaking for a cheese plant which would come up at a cost of Rs 600 crore, a state minister said on Wednesday.

The Sabar Dairy is part of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), which makes and markets a whole range of dairy and milk products under the Amul brand.

The PM will address a large gathering and also interact with 20 women cattle-rearers from Sabarkantha and neighbouring Arvalli district during the public event, the Sabar Dairy said in a release.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National PM Narendra Modi Gujarat Visit Launch Dairy Plants Milk Powder Milk Products Amul Brand Sabar Dairy Women Cattle- Rearers Cheese Plant
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Kiren Rijiju Suggests It's Unfair To Blame Government Or Judiciary For Pending Cases

Kiren Rijiju Suggests It's Unfair To Blame Government Or Judiciary For Pending Cases