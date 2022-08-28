Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Narendra Modi Greets People On Parkash Purab Of Guru Granth Sahib

The occasion marks the completion of the compilation of the holy book of Sikhs, Guru Granth Sahib, under the supervision of the fifth Guru Arjan Dev in 1604.

Auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji
Auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 1:25 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the 'Parkash Purab' of the Guru Granth Sahib, and said its teachings make the society more just, inclusive and compassionate.

The occasion marks the completion of the compilation of the holy book of Sikhs, Guru Granth Sahib, under the supervision of the fifth Guru Arjan Dev in 1604. "Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji my greetings to everyone, particularly the Sikh community," Modi said in a tweet.

"The holy teachings of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji give strength to millions and make our society more just, inclusive and compassionate," he said.

Related stories

Sikhs Protest In Pakistan Over Forcible Marriage Of Sikh Woman

PM Modi At The 400th Parkash Purab Celebrations Of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Hardeep Singh Puri Receives 3 Copies Of Guru Granth Sahib From Kabul At Delhi Airport

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National PM Narendra Modi Greets People Parkash Purab Guru Granth Sahib Holy Book Sikhs Guru Arjan Dev Teachings Society More Just Inclusive Compassionate
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kolkata Derby: East Bengal Face ATKMB In Durand Cup

Kolkata Derby: East Bengal Face ATKMB In Durand Cup

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights