National

PM Modi's Visit To Ukraine Will Be A 'Very Fine Gesture', Says Shashi Tharoor

Modi will visit the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on August 23 to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor |
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Ukraine is a good gesture and will be appreciated.

Modi will visit the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on August 23 to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Talking to the media here, Tharoor, a senior Lok Sabha member, said it is good that India shows a certain amount of concern for both countries in conflict, i.e. Russia and Ukraine.

"I think that many felt that India has been playing an even-handed role in most of the conflicts in the world today and that it could be good to show a certain amount of concern for both sides as visibly as he (Modi) did in Moscow, and going and greeting President Zelenski amidst all the rubble of that country will be a very fine gesture," Tharoor, a former Minister of State for External Affairs, said.

He, however, added India playing any role in bringing peace would only come at the request of the warring countries.

Tharoor said the PM going to Ukraine itself was a good gesture and hoped that if something good happens in the longer course, it would be much better.

"But that should not be the only yardstick," the Congress Working Committee (CWC) member added.

Tharoor said he was very critical of India's stand when the war started, as it refused to condemn the violation of a sovereign border and the abandonment of the UN charter. He added that he had to change his stand when India took a helping stand with Ukraine as well.

"I was quite critical on the basis of the principles India has always stood for. But subsequently, India has been able to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine. We are maintaining good relations with both sides of the conflict, so that is very much a position of friendship to both countries," Tharoor added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Former Australia Cricketer Michael Slater Denied Bail On Domestic Violence Charges
  2. IRE-W Vs SL-W 3rd ODI Live Score: Sri Lanka Women Take Control In First Innings, Ireland Five wickets Down
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs SL Match
  4. Samoa's Darius Visser Breaks Yuvraj Singh's T20I Record, Scores 39 Runs In One Over
  5. Yuvraj Singh's Inspiring Journey To Hit The Big Screen; Biopic Confirmed At T-Series
Football News
  1. Punjab FC Bolsters Midfield With Argentine Signing Midfielder Ezequiel Vidal
  2. Premier League: Brighton Sign Georginio Rutter From Leeds For Club-Record Fee
  3. Serie A: Thiago Motta Makes Strong First Impression As Juventus Boss
  4. La Liga: There Is Hope In Atletico's Disappointing Start To Season, Says Simeone
  5. Who Is Manolo Marquez? The Indian Football Team Head Coach With Dual Role
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  2. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
  3. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  4. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  5. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: 'Please Trust Us, Resume Work', Says Supreme Court To Protesting Doctors
  2. 'Will Fulfil Your Dreams For India': Rahul On Father Rajiv Gandhi's Birth Anniversary
  3. PM Modi's Visit To Ukraine Will Be A 'Very Fine Gesture', Says Shashi Tharoor
  4. Telangana Rains: Some Areas Waterlogged, Several Schools In Hyderabad Shut Till Aug 21 Amid IMD Alert
  5. Kota: Coaching Student Living With Mother Found Dead Inside Hostel Bathroom, Parents Refuse Probe
Entertainment News
  1. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  2. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  3. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
US News
  1. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
  2. TikTok Songs Of The Summer 2024 Revealed. See Which Songs Made The List
  3. Why Burning Man Tickets Aren’t Selling Out This Year?
  4. 5 Injured In Waldameer Park Flying Swings Incident, Mechanical Malfunction Under Investigation | What We Know So Far
  5. 6 Easy Ways To Cut Down On Sugar
World News
  1. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
  2. Bangladesh: A Nation In Churn
  3. TikTok Songs Of The Summer 2024 Revealed. See Which Songs Made The List
  4. Scientists Predict '25 Hour Day' In Future
  5. Why Burning Man Tickets Aren’t Selling Out This Year?
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: 'Please Trust Us, Resume Work', Says Supreme Court To Protesting Doctors
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur