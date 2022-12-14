PM Modi To Visit Tripura On Dec 18 To Address Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tripura on December 18 to address a public rally here ahead of the assembly elections due early next year, a state minister said Wednesday.

During the scheduled one-day visit to the northeastern state, the PM will also hold a meeting with Chief Minister Manik Saha and state cabinet ministers along with BJP MLAs. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here on December 18 to address a rally at Vivekananda ground. The PM will likely interact with beneficiaries of various programmes, such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Garib Kalayan Anna Yojana, PM-Kishan and Jal Jeevan Mission, during the event,” Tripura Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury told reporters here.

Over 3 lakh dwelling units were sanctioned under the PMAY in the northeastern state, while 4.10 lakh of the 7.42 lakh households were covered with piped water and 2.40 lakh farmers are receiving financial assistance of Rs 2,000 each in three instalments, the minister said. Accompanied by CM Manik Saha, the PM will land at Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Airport here on Sunday afternoon, from Meghalaya’s Shillong, he said.

Modi will be in Meghalaya on Sunday to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council. The CM and senior state government officials inspected the airport here on Wednesday to check security arrangements ahead of the PM visit.

“A special cabinet meeting was held on Tuesday and the council of ministers discussed various aspects to make the PM visit a historic event, Chowdhury said.“The venue for the PM’s proposed meeting with the cabinet and the party MLAs is yet to be identified as it is subjected to confirmation by the Special Protection Group (SPG),” he added.