PM Modi To Launch India Energy Week In Goa On February 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick off India Energy Week 2024 in Goa on Tuesday. Alongside the energy event, he will inaugurate the permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology and lay foundation stones for projects exceeding Rs 1,330 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick off India Energy Week in Goa on February 6, simultaneously dedicating the permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology.
During the morning, PM Modi will open the ONGC Sea Survival Centre in Betul village, followed by the inauguration of India Energy Week. Later in the day, he will address the Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047 program in Fatorda, as announced by the Prime Minister's Office.
India Energy Week 2024 is touted as the country's most extensive energy exhibition and conference, with attendance expected from 17 energy ministers worldwide. The event aligns with the Prime Minister's focus on achieving self-reliance in energy needs.
As part of the week, PM Modi will engage in a roundtable discussion with global oil and gas CEOs and experts. The event will prioritize supporting startups and their integration into the energy value chain. Anticipated participation includes 35,000 attendees, 900 exhibitors, and representatives from 17 countries.
Distinct country pavilions for Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Russia, the UK, and the USA, along with a Make in India pavilion, will be featured. These platforms aim to showcase innovative solutions and highlight the contributions of Indian MSMEs in the energy sector.
In parallel, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new NIT Goa campus, equipped with various facilities. Additionally, he will dedicate the National Institute of Watersports' new campus, offering 28 specialized courses for water sports and rescue activities.
PM Modi's schedule includes inaugurating a 100 TPD Integrated Waste Management Facility in South Goa, featuring scientific waste treatment and a 500 KW solar power plant. He will also lay the foundation stone for a Passenger Ropeway connecting Panaji and Reis Magos and a 100 MLD water treatment plant in South Goa.
Furthermore, the Prime Minister will distribute appointment orders to 1,930 new government recruits and hand over sanction letters to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes during the Rozgar Mela.