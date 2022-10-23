PM Modi To Join Grand Deepotsav Celebrations In Ayodhya: 18 Lakh Diyas Will Be Lit Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the temple town on Sunday to attend Deepotsav celebrations which will see around 18 lakh earthen lamps being lit to celebrate Diwali.

Besides offering prayers at the Ram temple, the prime minister will also inspect the construction work of the temple and later perform a symbolic coronation of Lord Rama, according to a statement issued by his office on Saturday. This is the sixth edition of the Ayodhya Deepotsav.

Aarti and Ramlilas

Around 6.30 pm, the prime minister will witness an "aarti" on the banks of the River Saryu, which will be followed by the launch of the Deepotsav celebrations, the statement said. Five animated tableaux and 11 Ramlila tableaux showcasing dance forms from different states will also be presented during the Deepotsav.

Modi will also witness a 3-D holographic projection mapping show at Ram ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu, along with a grand musical laser show, the Prime Minister's Office said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi jee, who is continuously restoring the ancient glory of India's identity and Sanatan faith."

भारत की अस्मिता व सनातन आस्था के मानबिन्दुओं के पुरातन गौरव को सतत पुनर्स्थापित कर रहे यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री आदरणीय श्री @narendramodi जी का प्रभु श्री राम एवं माता जानकी के पावन धाम श्री अयोध्या जी में आयोजित 'भव्य-दिव्य दीपोत्सव-2022' में हृदय से स्वागत-अभिनंदन! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 23, 2022

18 lakh diyas

Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Navdeep Rinwa said over 15 lakh earthen lamps will be lit by more than 22,000 volunteers at Ram ki Paidi near the Saryu bank. The rest will be placed at important intersections and spots, officials said.

Rinwa said there will also be a laser show, 3D projection mapping show and fireworks. Ramlila will also be staged by cultural troupes from other countries and states, he said.

Hectic preparations

Adityanath in a tweet in Hindi said, "Shree Ayodhya ji is ready for a grand and divine Deepotsav. All of you are welcome. Jai Shree Ram." He also tweeted the new logo of the event.

अध्यात्म, संस्कृति व विकास की त्रिवेणी श्री अयोध्या जी एक बार पुनः लाखों दीयों के प्रकाश से दीप्त होंगी।



मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम प्रभु श्री राम की नगरी में दीपोत्सव के माध्यम से पूरा विश्व धर्मनगरी की अलौकिक आभा की अनुभूति करेगा।



आप सभी का इस दिव्य-भव्य-नव्य आयोजन में स्वागत है।🪔 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Mahant Raju Das of the Hanumangarhi temple said hectic preparations are underway for the occasion.

Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay said the entire city is ready to welcome people arriving from different parts of the country and world to witness the spectacle.

Ayurved doctor RP Pandey said, "It seems that the 'tretayuga' (the era of Lord Ram) has returned to Ayodhya. This Deepotsav is going to be more grand and memorable for us as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be coming for the event." He added that at around 25 road crossings, Ramlilas are being staged. "Apart from this, a number of organisations too will light lamps to mark the festival," he said.

Traffic diversions

Elaborating on the security arrangement for the Deepotsav, Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma told PTI, "In all, 4,000 cops will be on security and safety duty for the event. Crowd management is a major priority, so that the devotees, tourists and artists do not face any problem."

He added that traffic diversions have also been planned at various places in the city.

(With inputs from PTI)