Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi To Hold Roadshow In Ahmedabad Along Mauritian Counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth

Gujarat: The roadshow will commence around Tuesday evening after PM Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth land at the Ahmedabad airport from Jamnagar.

PM Modi To Hold Roadshow In Ahmedabad Along Mauritian Counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Apr 2022 12:03 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will lead a roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday evening, civic officials said.

The roadshow will commence around 6 PM after Modi and Jugnauth land at the Ahmedabad airport from Jamnagar, where Modi will lay the foundation stone for the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicines. 

The Mauritius prime minister will be accorded a grand welcome, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) officials said, adding that 30 platforms have been erected at regular intervals on the two-km roadshow route from the airport circle to the Indira Bridge where troupes will perform. 

Related stories

Legendary Odia Singer Prafulla Kar Dead; PM Narendra Modi Offers Condolences

Grammy Winner Ricky Kej Meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

BJP Foundation Day: Party Marks 42 Years, Narendra Modi Addresses Party Virtually

At least 15,000 people are expected to greet both the prime ministers who will travel from the airport to Raj Bhavan, as per the release.

On the second day of his Gujarat visit on Tuesday, PM Modi is scheduled to address women cattle-rearers after inaugurating the newly-built milk processing plant of the Banas Dairy in the Banaskantha district.

In the evening, Modi, accompanied by Jugnauth, will lay the foundation stone for the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicines (GCTM) in Jamnagar. After that event, both the PMs will fly to Ahmedabad.

During his night stay at Raj Bhavan on Monday, some ministers in the BJP-led Gujarat government, including Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi and Road and Building Minister Purnesh Modi, held courtesy meetings with the prime minister. (With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Narendra Modi India Pravind Kumar Jugnauth Gujarat Ahmedabad Franchise Mauritius India-Mauritius Ahmedabad Roadshow WHO Global Centre For Traditional Medicines (GCTM)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Narendra Modi, Mauritius Counterpart PM Jugnauth To Hold Roadshow In Ahmedabad

PM Narendra Modi, Mauritius Counterpart PM Jugnauth To Hold Roadshow In Ahmedabad

Borrowed Dreams: The Reality Of Medical Education In India Pushes Students To Fly Out

Borrowed Dreams: The Reality Of Medical Education In India Pushes Students To Fly Out