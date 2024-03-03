PM Modi To Chair Union Ministers' Meeting Ahead Of 2024 Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead a meeting with the Union council of ministers on Sunday, gearing up for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting follows the recent announcement of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate list for the general elections.
Taking place at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, the meeting will focus on crucial matters. The agenda includes strategising for the upcoming elections and evaluating the performance of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in its two previous terms.
PM Modi regularly conducts these meetings to discuss key policies, gather feedback on government initiatives, and share his vision on governance matters. Seeking input from Union ministers, he aims to assess the implementation of various welfare schemes launched by the NDA in the last decade.
With the BJP-led NDA expressing confidence in securing a third term, the meeting will play a pivotal role in outlining a robust strategy for the elections. Notable figures on the candidate list, including PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh, indicate a strong line-up for the upcoming polls.