PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appreciation of Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and RCP Singh is being seen as an indication that it was their last Cabinet meeting as their Rajya Sabha tenure is set to end on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 3:09 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to have lauded Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh's contribution to the country and the people during Wednesday's Cabinet meeting amid indications that the two will quit the Union Council of Ministers.

With their term as Rajya Sabha MP set to end on Thursday, Modi's appreciation of their work is being seen as an indication that it was their last Cabinet meeting.

Sources said both ministers will tender their resignation to the prime minister on Wednesday. Soon after the Cabinet meeting, Naqvi met BJP president J P Nadda at the party headquarters here. 

Naqvi, a senior BJP leader, is also the Deputy Leader of Rajya Sabha. Singh is a minister in the Modi Cabinet from JD (U) quota. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

