Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

PM Modi Lauds BSF On Its Raising Day

Home National

PM Modi Lauds BSF On Its Raising Day

This is a force with an outstanding track record of protecting India and serving our nation with utmost diligence.

PM Modi attends closing ceremony of Barphukans 400th anniversary
PM Modi appreciates the noble work of BSF Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 7:54 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted BSF personnel on the force's raising day and lauded their work.

He tweeted, "Raising Day greetings to all @BSF_India personnel and their families. This is a force with an outstanding track record of protecting India and serving our nation with utmost diligence. I also appreciate the noble work of BSF during challenging situations like natural disasters."The Border Security Force was raised on this day in 1965 for securing India's borders. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National PM Modi Lauds BSF Raising Day India Diligence Tweeted
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’