Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi Interacts With Schoolchildren In Varanasi, Praise Them For Their Talents

The Prime Minister said this during his interaction with the schoolchildren before he addressed a summit on the implementation of the National Education Programme here.

undefined
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 8:54 pm

"You are very talented people", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told a bunch of little children who showcased for him skills ranging from yoga asanas to playing the drum.

The Prime Minister said this during his interaction with the schoolchildren before he addressed a summit on the implementation of the National Education Programme here.

Dressed in their school uniform, the students surrounded the PM as he sat in a chair amidst them. A student sang the Shiv Tandav stotram while another played a drum. One of them performed yoga while another recited a poem on the importance of cleanliness. 

Related stories

Car Prices Unlikely To Come Down Despite Fall In Commodity Prices; Here's Why

India Says Dalai Lama Country’s ‘Honoured Guest’, Rejects China’s Criticism Over PM Modi’s Birthday Wish

British Education System Meant To Create 'Servant Class' In India, Changes Still Needed: PM Narendra Modi

"Many congratulations to all of you. You all have different talent. You are very talented people," Modi told them as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath watched the interaction standing behind the prime minister.

The PM also asked the children if they keep cleanliness and exercise daily, to which they replied in yes. While addressing the summit, Modi recalled his interaction with the students and said he was surprised to see such talented students of government schools.

-with PTI Input

Tags

National PM Modi Social Service School Children Education Sector Student Welfare School Students Narendra Modi Varanasi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer