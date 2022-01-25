Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi Grieves Deaths In Maharashtra Road Accident

Maharashtra: Seven people including some medical students and the son of an MLA, were killed in Wardha district of Maharashtra when the car they were travelling in fell off a bridge in the wee hours of Tuesday, the police said.

PM Modi Grieves Deaths In Maharashtra Road Accident
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. - PIB

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 11:10 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed pain at the loss of lives in a road accident at Selsura in Maharashtra. 

He also announced Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those who died in the accident and Rs 50,000 for each of the injured.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident near Selsura in Maharashtra. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured are able to recover soon," he said. 

Seven persons, including some medical students and the son of an MLA, were killed in Wardha district of Maharashtra when the car they were travelling in fell off a bridge in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said. 

The incident occurred around 1:30 am near Selsura village in the district in east Maharashtra, an official said. 
 

Tags

National Narendra Modi Maharashtra Accidents Prime Minister's National Relief Fund India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Don't Want People's Livelihood To Be Affected, Covid Curbs To Be Eased As Soon As Possible: Kejriwal

Don't Want People's Livelihood To Be Affected, Covid Curbs To Be Eased As Soon As Possible: Kejriwal

Bengal Registers 4,546 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 37 More Fatalities

Over 162 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India So Far: Govt

Budget Session Part I: Rajya Sabha To Sit In Morning, Lok Sabha In Evening Due To Covid Restrictions

Cricketer Turned Politician Gautam Gambhir Tests Covid-19 Positive

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion.

Photo Gallery: Ukrainian Soldiers On Their Feet Amid Russian Threat

Alize Cornet of France reacts after defeating Simona Halep of Romania in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 8: Alize Cornet Steals The Show As Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Enter Quarters

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, at a programme in New Delhi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri are also seen.

PM Modi Unveils Hologram Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Annivesary